Kerala government orders inquiry into ADGP's meetings with RSS leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under intense scrutiny for its unwavering support of Law and Order ADGP M. R. Ajith Kumar, despite serious allegations against him, the state government has finally taken action. It has instructed the State Police Chief to investigate the meetings Ajith had with RSS leaders.
Ajith met with two national RSS leaders on separate occasions, reportedly accompanied by state-level RSS leaders. As part of the inquiry, the police are set to record the statements of those who were present during these meetings. Notices have already been issued to some individuals who attended the gatherings to provide their statements.
The meetings of the officer overseeing the day-to-day functioning of the local police with senior RSS functionaries sparked significant political controversy. The UDF alleged that these meetings occurred at the behest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, claiming Ajith acted as a messenger.
The LDF coalition partner, CPI, has also expressed criticism regarding the meetings, questioning Ajith's intentions. In contrast, CPM leadership has downplayed the incident, framing it as a personal matter. However, the Chief Minister has treated Ajith with kid gloves, refusing to transfer him from his powerful position despite mounting allegations, including corruption and connections to gold smuggling rackets.
The controversy surrounding Ajith's meetings with RSS leaders intensified following the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival this year. LDF candidate for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, V. S. Sunil Kumar, expressed doubts that the disruption was intended to provide electoral support to Suresh Gopi, who ultimately won the contest.
UDF candidate K. Muraleedharan voiced similar concerns, alleging a collaboration between the RSS and CPM to sabotage the Pooram for the benefit of BJP candidate Suresh Gopi. Notably, Ajith himself investigated the disruption and reported that there was no conspiracy involved. He exonerated himself and other senior police officers while placing the blame on then-Thrissur City Commissioner Ankit Asokan.