Kerala government orders inquiry into ADGP's meetings with RSS leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under intense scrutiny for its unwavering support of Law and Order ADGP M. R. Ajith Kumar, despite serious allegations against him, the state government has finally taken action. It has instructed the State Police Chief to investigate the meetings Ajith had with RSS leaders.

Ajith met with two national RSS leaders on separate occasions, reportedly accompanied by state-level RSS leaders. As part of the inquiry, the police are set to record the statements of those who were present during these meetings. Notices have already been issued to some individuals who attended the gatherings to provide their statements.

The meetings of the officer overseeing the day-to-day functioning of the local police with senior RSS functionaries sparked significant political controversy. The UDF alleged that these meetings occurred at the behest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, claiming Ajith acted as a messenger.