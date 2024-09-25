Kerala

Two months after Shirur landslide, the body of missing Kerala driver recovered

The July 16 landslide on National Highway 66 claimed the lives of eight people. With the recovery of Arjun's body, the death toll has gone up to nine.
Arjun's body was recovered along with his lorry from Gangawali river.
Arjun's body was recovered along with his lorry from Gangawali river. (Screengrab)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

KARWAR: The body of missing Kerala lorry driver Arjun was recovered along with his vehicle on Wednesday from a river, more than two months after a landslide at Shirur village in Uttara Kannada district, police said.

The July 16 landslide on National Highway 66 claimed the lives of eight people. With the recovery of Arjun's body, the death toll has gone up to nine, they said.

The search operations started soon after the landslide were halted on July 28 due to adverse weather conditions, high river current and other factors. However, they were resumed later.

Arjun's body was recovered along with his lorry from Gangawali river.
Shirur landslide: Missing lorry driver’s mother unhappy with rescue operations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah requesting him to resume operations to trace the lorry driver from Kozhikode.

"The body of missing driver from Kerala, Arjun was recovered along with his lorry from Gangawali river. The body was found inside the cabin of the vehicle," Superintendent of Police (Karwar), Narayana M, told PTI.

Arjun's body was recovered along with his lorry from Gangawali river.
Shirur landslide: Body of 67-year-old woman found after eight days
Shirur landslide
Lorry driver Arjun

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com