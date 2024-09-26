Kerala home secretary recommends full probe into alleged Thrissur Pooram sabotage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move that could pave the way for a proper investigation into the allegations of sabotage during the Thrissur Pooram, Home Secretary Bishwanath Sinha has recommended that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conduct a full-fledged inquiry to determine the cause of the disruption.
Sinha’s recommendation follows a report filed by ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, which was handed over to the government by State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb on Tuesday.
Along with the report, the police chief also submitted a cover letter suggesting that a detailed probe into the Pooram fiasco was necessary. Shaik noted the delay in ADGP Kumar’s report submission and emphasised that its contents pointed to the need for further investigation.
Should the Chief Minister agree with the recommendations of the home secretary and police chief, the government has three options for further investigation: appoint a Special Team, hand the case over to the CBI, or constitute a Judicial Enquiry Commission.
The UDF has already called for a judicial commission to investigate the allegation that the Pooram was disrupted to benefit the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.
Ajith Kumar’s report had reportedly dismissed the claim that there was a concerted effort to sabotage the Pooram. It placed the responsibility for the disruption squarely on Thrissur City Commissioner Ankit Asokan, citing his inexperience.
However, in his covering letter, Shaik highlighted the mention of attempts by certain quarters to create obstacles in the smooth conduct of the festival, supporting the call for a more thorough probe.
The ADGP’s report has ignited fresh controversy, with critics arguing that it overlooked potential conspiracy elements. UDF leaders and CPM-backed MLA PV Anvar have alleged that the Pooram was sabotaged to bolster the BJP’s electoral chances in the Lok Sabha polls and that Ajith Kumar was instrumental in the plot.
The police had earlier suspended a state information officer, who, in response to an RTI query, claimed that the Police Headquarters had no information regarding any inquiry into the Pooram disruption. This response had placed the government in a difficult position, prompting the Chief Minister to clarify that an inquiry had been conducted and that the report would be submitted to him on 24th September.