Kerala home secretary recommends full probe into alleged Thrissur Pooram sabotage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move that could pave the way for a proper investigation into the allegations of sabotage during the Thrissur Pooram, Home Secretary Bishwanath Sinha has recommended that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conduct a full-fledged inquiry to determine the cause of the disruption.

Sinha’s recommendation follows a report filed by ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, which was handed over to the government by State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb on Tuesday.

Along with the report, the police chief also submitted a cover letter suggesting that a detailed probe into the Pooram fiasco was necessary. Shaik noted the delay in ADGP Kumar’s report submission and emphasised that its contents pointed to the need for further investigation.

Should the Chief Minister agree with the recommendations of the home secretary and police chief, the government has three options for further investigation: appoint a Special Team, hand the case over to the CBI, or constitute a Judicial Enquiry Commission.