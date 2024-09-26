Round-the-clock emergency medical units to come up at 14 KSRTC depots in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development that will further contribute to its credentials as a reliable public service provider, state transporter KSRTC has decided to set up 24-hour emergency medical care units in 14 depots. The emergency medical care units would be established jointly with the Society for Emergency Medicine India. “The units will be equipped to handle all kinds of emergencies. The public and the employees can utilise the services,” said Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.
In the inaugural phase, the emergency care units will be set up at the depots in Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kottarakara, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Sultan Bathery, Kannur, Kasaragod, Neyyattinkara, Nedumangad and Thrissur.
According to the transport minister, accidents involving KSRTC buses have come down significantly after the crew were subjected to a higher number of breathalyser tests.
Nonetheless, complaints pertaining to Swift crew have increased, the minister said, even as he warned the employees of stern action. Ganesh Kumar substantiated the point by stating that 36 out of the 40 candidates, who appeared for the driving test from Thiruvananthapuram, managed to clear the test while the pass percentage of students put up by private driving schools was less than 50%. KSRTC earned Rs 15.23 lakh as revenue by enrolling 182 students in its driving school.
“We generated a profit of over Rs 7 lakh despite charging only moderate fees. Those who secured the licence can drive on their own. But the private driving schools charge hefty fees and use older vehicles for training,” Ganesh Kumar said after inaugurating the distribution of licences on Wednesday.
The MLA Local Area Development Fund would be used for developing the driving schools at Parassala, Attingal, Chathannoor, Chitttoor, Chadayamangalam, Mavelikara and Vithura. KSRTC has also drawn up a project to avail itself of funds from the Kerala Road Safety Authority for developing the driving schools.
TO REPLICATE PILOT ‘ALAPPUZHA MODEL’
The initiatives are part of the corporation’s efforts to effect an image makeover after facing flak over its failure to keep its buses and bus stations clean and tidy. While the measures are initially being implemented in Alappuzha bus station, a high-level meeting recently decided to replicate the pilot ‘Alappuzha model’ across the state in a phased manner