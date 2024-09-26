Round-the-clock emergency medical units to come up at 14 KSRTC depots in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development that will further contribute to its credentials as a reliable public service provider, state transporter KSRTC has decided to set up 24-hour emergency medical care units in 14 depots. The emergency medical care units would be established jointly with the Society for Emergency Medicine India. “The units will be equipped to handle all kinds of emergencies. The public and the employees can utilise the services,” said Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.

In the inaugural phase, the emergency care units will be set up at the depots in Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kottarakara, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Sultan Bathery, Kannur, Kasaragod, Neyyattinkara, Nedumangad and Thrissur.

According to the transport minister, accidents involving KSRTC buses have come down significantly after the crew were subjected to a higher number of breathalyser tests.