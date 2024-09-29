Shirur landslide rescue mission becomes India’s longest search operation

KOZHIKODE : The rescue mission at Shirur, following a devastating landslide on June 16, has become one of the longest in Indian history. The incident gained national attention on June 19, when it was reported that Arjun, a truck driver from Kozhikode, was feared trapped in the landslide. After intervention at the ministerial level, the rescue operations were ramped up.
The landslide prompted a massive response involving the Navy, divers, rescue volunteers, and a dredging unit, all participating in the 72-day mission. While India has faced numerous natural disasters, such as the 2004 Tsunami and the 2013 floods in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, most rescue operations have lasted only a few days.
The 2004 Tsunami, which primarily impacted coastal regions, saw rescue efforts completed within 96 hours. The 2013 floods, considered one of the largest rescue operations in India, saw the Indian armed forces evacuate civilians over a two-week period. In contrast, the twin landslides in Wayanad, which claimed hundreds of lives, saw Army-led rescue operations conclude in 10 days, with civilian teams continuing the search for missing persons shortly afterward.
At Shirur, efforts focussed on finding Arjun and two brothers from Karnataka, Jagannath Naik and Lokesh Naik, who were also reported missing. The landslide struck early on July 16 near Ankola on the Karwar-Kumta Road (NH 66). By evening, six bodies were recovered from the Gangavali River, with 12 more people reported missing. On July 19, four days after the landslide, news of Arjun’s situation surfaced. Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar reached out to Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, leading to intensified search operations.
The mission received significant support from NASA, ISRO, the Navy, and the NDRF. However, challenging weather conditions and high tides in the river hampered rescue efforts.
The mission, which has now surpassed 75 days, is the longest search operation in India’s history. Karwar MLA Satish Sail has vowed to continue the search for five more days.