Shirur landslide rescue mission becomes India’s longest search operation

KOZHIKODE : The rescue mission at Shirur, following a devastating landslide on June 16, has become one of the longest in Indian history. The incident gained national attention on June 19, when it was reported that Arjun, a truck driver from Kozhikode, was feared trapped in the landslide. After intervention at the ministerial level, the rescue operations were ramped up.

The landslide prompted a massive response involving the Navy, divers, rescue volunteers, and a dredging unit, all participating in the 72-day mission. While India has faced numerous natural disasters, such as the 2004 Tsunami and the 2013 floods in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, most rescue operations have lasted only a few days.

The 2004 Tsunami, which primarily impacted coastal regions, saw rescue efforts completed within 96 hours. The 2013 floods, considered one of the largest rescue operations in India, saw the Indian armed forces evacuate civilians over a two-week period. In contrast, the twin landslides in Wayanad, which claimed hundreds of lives, saw Army-led rescue operations conclude in 10 days, with civilian teams continuing the search for missing persons shortly afterward.