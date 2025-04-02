Walayar sisters' death: Kerala HC restrains CBI from arresting parents

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday restrained the CBI from taking any coercive steps, including arrest against the parents of the two minor girls who died at Walayar. The parents are accused of abetting the rape of their children.

Justice C Jayachandran also dispensed with the personal appearance of the parents before the CBI Special Court, Ernakulam, till the final hearing of the petitions. The court will hear the matter after the summer holidays.

The court issued the order on the parents' appeals seeking to quash the charge sheet filed by the CBI against them.

The parents alleged that the further investigation by the CBI was biased with extraneous consideration by misusing the official power. The investigating agency has no definite conclusion about the manner of death as to whether it is a homicide or suicide.