CPM faces internal divisions, political backlash over CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter in CMRL case

MADURAI: The CPM has found itself on the defensive after prosecution sanction against CM’s daughter Veena T in the CMRL case. Even as the Kerala CPM attempted to put up a united face of resistance, differences within the leadership have now spilled out in the open.

While a slew of Kerala leaders along with Politburo coordinator Prakash Karat chose to term it a politically motivated case, which will be fought legally and politically, West Bengal secretary Mohammed Salim however opined that the party has nothing to do with the matter.

The differences in opinion within the central leadership about the SFIO case and the confusion in this regard came out after Mohammed Salim made it clear that the individuals concerned would opt for legal recourse. Responding to questions at the media briefing on the sidelines of the party Congress, Salim said central agencies are being utilized against the chief minister’s office, his family and the CM himself.

Responding to media queries, Salim said, “It has nothing to do with the party. Those who are now being investigated would take the legal recourse. They are capable of handling it,” he said. To repeated questions on whether legal recourse would be taken by the party or the individual concerned, Salim said, “The party concerned will fight the case.” In an apparent indication that the party would not get involved in the matter, Salim said, “all those – party people or non-party people – who are being investigated, they have to take legal recourse.”