CPM leadership struggles to settle on new general secretary amid growing debate

MADURAI: Half way into the Party Congress, the top leadership is yet to arrive at a consensus over the most keenly awaited decision on who would be the party's new general secretary. Even as MA Baby’s name has been doing the rounds, leaders from the northern part of the country are wary of such a move.

If the party's approach towards the Indian National Congress was the most discussed affair in previous national conferences, this time around all curiosity is centred around the new secretary. Maharashtra KIsan leader Ashok Dhawale has been emerging as the favourite of a section of leaders and state units including the West Bengal CPM.

BV Raghavulu, senior most PB member – after the exit of seven leaders due to the age criterion – is a major contender, while Kisan leader Ashok Dhawale is favoured by the Hindi belt. Noticeably, it would be Raghavulu who will present the organisational report on Friday and respond to discussions on the same later. Both the reports are usually presented by the party secretary. This time around with no secretary in the saddle, Prakash Karat presented the political review, while Raghavulu will present the organisational report.



Meanwhile, there are also demands that Brinda, being a known name, should be given exemption and made secretary. “So far no decision has been taken to give exemption to anyone. Raghavulu and Baby are the senior most in the PB. Naturally, both will get priority. They are the same age. Hence other criteria including performance, strength of the party in their regions will come into play. The party hasn’t initiated discussions on the same,” pointed out a senior CC member.