M A Baby: From Altar boy to 'Pope' of Communist party

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the old Altar boy, Mariam Alexander Baby becomes the new ‘Pope’ of the Communist party of India (Marxist), after vigorous discussions similar to the papal conclave, the Latin Catholic Church in Kerala has many things to cherish. MA Baby’s elevation to the post of all India general secretary on Sunday in Madurai Party Congress was received with joy and happiness by his parish at Aipuzha -Prakkulam in Kundara in Kollam. And in the powerful Diocese of Kollam, the first diocese formed in India, the new general secretary’s selection was keenly discussed.

“Baby in his early days as a God fearing catholic was the Altar boy at his parish St.Elizabeth's Church, Prakkulam,” vicar of the parish Fr. Joe Antony told The New Indian Express. “His father Alexander’s family was then residing here under this parish. Though he later became an atheist, even now many of his relatives have joined the Church as nuns and vicars. When there were news reports that he will be the next party chief, the Almayars on Sunday after the church service were over discussed among themselves his new post and his relation with the church. I called Baby on Sunday night and congratulated on his new post. Though he did not attend the church services I used to see him on occasions of wedding or at the funeral services,” he said.

The vicar Fr. Koe has also invited Baby to attend the Jubilee celebration of the 150 -year- old church. "We will also invite him to the function after the renovations are completed,” he added.

The Latin Catholic Church in general in the state has received and responded well to the elevation of a leader who comes from the community. This is the first time in the history of any political party in India a leader from the Latin Catholic community was elected to lead it nationally. “At a time when Christians are attacked in the name of religion and belief it is a good message that a party decided to take an inclusive step,” a higher official in the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Catholic Diocese told this paper on request of anonymity. However, the Kollam Diocese of the Latin Church has welcomed the decision openly. The Diocese of Kollam is the first diocese in India to be established by the Vatican in 1329 extending from Kanyakumari to Pamba.