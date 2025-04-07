MA Baby is new CPM boss

MADURAI: The 24th Congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which culminated on a more-or-less uneventful note in Madurai on Sunday – barring a surprise election to the Central Committee – elected veteran leader M A Baby as its sixth general secretary.

The 71-year-old’s elevation to the top post was on expected lines, though there was some opposition initially from the West Bengal unit. A former Kerala minister, Baby is the second leader from the state CPM to lead the party, after Communist patriarch E M S Namboodiripad. He is also the first leader from the Christian minority to lead the party.

The party congress also elected an 85-member Central Committee with 20% women representation and 30 new faces.

The congress, which chose to strictly adhere to the age cap of 75 years, saw seven veterans, including Prakash Karat, Manik Sarkar, Brinda Karat and Subhashini Ali stepping down from the politburo (PB), making way for eight new faces.

The Karats, Sarkar and Ali along with three veterans – Biman Basu, S Ramachandran Pillai and Hannan Mollah — were made special invitees to the CC.

Jammu & Kashmir leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami and P K Sreemathy from Kerala too were exempted from the age criterion and retained in CC.

The PB strength has been increased to 18 from the previous 17. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan — already on extension — was given another extension to retain him in the PB.

The eight new faces inducted into the PB include All India Democratic Women’s Association general secretary Mariam Dhawale of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu trade unionist U Vasuki, Delhi-based Keralite and All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Vijoo Krishnan, R Arun Kumar from Andhra Pradesh, Tripura secretary Jiten Choudhury, Tamil Nadu leader K Balakrishnan, Srideep Bhattacharya from West Bengal and Rajasthan MP Amra Ram.

Sources said the decision to induct K Balakrishnan was taken at the last minute, after concerns came up over lack of Tamil Nadu representation in the PB.