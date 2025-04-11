Sidharthan ragging death case: KVASU expels 19 students; bars admission for three years

KOCHI: The anti-ragging committee of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) has expelled 19 students of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, who are involved in a case registered in connection with the death of J S Sidharthan, a second-year student.

The university also debarred the students from admission to any other institutions for three years as per the UGC regulations on curbing ragging.

Though the anti-ragging squad had recommended a five-year admission ban on the students, the anti-ragging committee meeting held on March 29 at the KVASU vice-chancellor’s conference hall reduced it to three years.

The 19 students expelled are Abhishek S, Adithyan V, Ajay J, Akash S D, Akhil K, Althaf A, Amal Ihsan A, Ameen Akbarali U, Arun K, N Asif Khan, Billgate Joshva Thannikode, Dones Daie, Hashim V, Sinjo Johnson, Muhammed Dhanish M, Rehan Binoy, Saud Risal EK, RS Kashinadhan and Sreehari R D.

The charges against the students include abetment to ragging, conspiracy, physical and psychological humiliation through ragging, brutal injury to body causing grievous hurt, and threatening and instilling fear. Following the death of Sidharthan on February 18, 2024 — he was found handing in the hostel washroom — the anti-ragging committee had conducted an inquiry and expelled the 19 students on March 1, 2024.