LDF, UDF slam Kerala Governor Arlekar for criticising SC verdict on withholding state bills

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Both the ruling LDF and Opposition UDF came down heavily on Governor Rajendra Arlekar for his remark questioning the Supreme Court ruling criticising the Tamil Nadu governor for indefinitely withholding state bills.

CPM general secretary M A Baby told reporters that the Kerala governor’s remark fails to uphold the spirit of the SC verdict. “The governor should have accepted the SC verdict. Criticising the court ruling is not desirable on the part of the governor,” he said.

“The SC has ruled that withholding bills passed by a legislative assembly indefinitely does not augur well for a democracy. Parliament can pass legislation against a SC verdict. However, this verdict upholds constitutional values.

The SC has the power to invalidate a legislation that is against the essence of the Constitution. Even the President has to give assent to a bill if Parliament resends it, after it had been returned earlier. The governor is not above the President.

A governor is appointed by the prime minister and the home minister. They can withdraw the governor at any moment, without any of procedures needed to remove even a peon from service,” Baby pointed out.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the state assembly has the same power of the Parliament. Any bill passed by the assembly cannot be withheld by the governor indefinitely.

“The SC ruling was against the indefinite withholding of bills by state governors. If the governor can withhold any bill indefinitely, then what is the relevance of the assembly? A legislative assembly is elected through the will of the people. Governors are appointed as state heads by the Union government. They should reflect the will of the assembly,” he said.