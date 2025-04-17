Actress Vincy Aloshous names co-star Tom Chacko in complaint to AMMA, alleges drug abuse and misconduct

KOCHI: A couple of days after she openly stated that she will not work with actors who use drugs, Malayalam film actor Vincy Aloshious has lodged a formal complaint with the Kerala Film Chamber against fellow actor Shine Tom Chacko, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour on the sets of the upcoming film Soothravakyam.

Film Chamber general secretary Saji Nanthyatt said that stringent action would be initiated against the actor following due procedure.

Aloshious has also approached the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) regarding the alleged misconduct. Jayan Cherthala, convenor of AMMA’s ad hoc committee, said the association stands with Aloshious and assured full support to the actor.

In a recent social media post, Vincy Aloshious had shared details of the incident, alleging that the inappropriate behaviour occurred under the influence of narcotic substances.

In an Instagram video, she recounted that both she and a female colleague faced uncomfortable situations due to the co-actor’s actions.

“He said, ‘I’ll fix it for you,’ in front of the crew when I had an issue with my costume. It was humiliating,” she said in the video.

She further alleged that the co-actor was spitting out a white powder-like substance during a rehearsal, suggesting drug use on set.