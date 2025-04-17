Actress Vincy Aloshous names co-star Tom Chacko in complaint to AMMA, alleges drug abuse and misconduct

KOCHI: A couple of days after she openly stated that she will not work with actors who use drugs, Malayalam film actor Vincy Aloshious has lodged a formal complaint with the Kerala Film Chamber against fellow actor Shine Tom Chacko, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour on the sets of the upcoming film Soothravakyam.
Film Chamber general secretary Saji Nanthyatt said that stringent action would be initiated against the actor following due procedure.
Aloshious has also approached the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) regarding the alleged misconduct. Jayan Cherthala, convenor of AMMA’s ad hoc committee, said the association stands with Aloshious and assured full support to the actor.
In a recent social media post, Vincy Aloshious had shared details of the incident, alleging that the inappropriate behaviour occurred under the influence of narcotic substances.
In an Instagram video, she recounted that both she and a female colleague faced uncomfortable situations due to the co-actor’s actions.
“He said, ‘I’ll fix it for you,’ in front of the crew when I had an issue with my costume. It was humiliating,” she said in the video.
She further alleged that the co-actor was spitting out a white powder-like substance during a rehearsal, suggesting drug use on set.
Aloshious, who was speaking at an anti-drug awareness programme recently, had declared that she would no longer work with individuals who consume drugs on film sets.
Meanwhile, actor Shine Tom Chacko came under further scrutiny after he was seen fleeing a hotel in Kochi during a raid conducted by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) in the early hours of Thursday.
The hotel, located near Townhall metro station in Kaloor, was under surveillance following a tip-off regarding alleged drug abuse.
CCTV footage reportedly captured two individuals, including Chacko, leaving the premises hastily as the police team arrived. However, the search of the hotel room did not yield any narcotic substances, and no case was registered.
"We've confirmed that one of the persons who ran out was Shine Tom Chacko. But no case was taken as we couldn't recover any substance," ACP Narcotic Cell Abdul Salam K A told TNIE.
The cops will interrogate the actor, especially on why he ran out of the hotel, and those who accompanied him.
Incidentally, Shine Tom Chacko was acquitted in a 2015 drug case on April 14 by the Ernakulam additional sessions court, citing procedural lapses on the part of the police during the drug seizure and the arrest.
Recently, another young actor Sreenath Bhasi withdrew his anticipatory bail petition filed in connection with the seizure of hybrid cannabis allegedly found with a woman in Alappuzha before the Kerala High Court. The decision came after it came to be known that he was not among the movie stars who had come under the police scanner in the case.
According to the actor's petition, the Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad, Alappuzha district, had arrested Christina, alias Tasleema Sultan, from a resort in Alappuzha with contraband meant for sale.
During interrogation, she had reportedly given a statement that she knew almost all the cine actors in the Malayalam film industry and had sold them the drug.