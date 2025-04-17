Supreme Court rejects plea filed by ADM Naveen Babu's wife seeking CBI probe into his death

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday in its order rejected the appeal filed by Manjusha, the wife of the deceased ADM, in Kerala, Naveen Babu, seeking an "impartial and independent" CBI probe into his death.

"There is merit in the appeal (filed by the petitioner, Manjusha). We reject the same," said a two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Vinod Chandran, in its order.

While refusing to interfere with the Kerala High Court's order, which refused to direct a CBI investigation, the apex court said no ground was found to transfer the investigation to CBI, and accordingly, we disposed of the case.

P P Divya, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was accused of abetting Babu's suicide by levelling public allegations of corruption at his farewell.

Manjusha in her appeal alleged a homicidal angle to the incident and claimed that due to Divya's political influence, the investigation must be carried out by an impartial and independent agency like the CBI or Crime Branch.