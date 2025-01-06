Kerala High Court refuses CBI probe in Kannur ADM Naveen Babu's death

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday refused to order a CBI probe into the suspicious death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) K Naveen Babu. However, the court directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala police to investigate the possibility of homicidal hanging as apprehended by the wife of the deceased.

While disposing of the petition filed by Manjusha, wife of the deceased, Justice Kauser Edappagath said that the plea seeking a directive to hand over the investigation of the case from the SIT to CBI is disallowed. The special investigation team shall carry out and complete the investigation fairly. The DIG, Kannur range shall scrupulously monitor the investigation being conducted and ensure that the investigation is properly conducted.

The SIT shall submit a periodical report to the DIG showing the progress of the probe. They shall also inform the progress of the investigation to the petitioner. "The SIT shall consider the grievances highlighted by the petitioner. After the competition of the probe, the draft final report shall be submitted before the DIG for vetting and approval. The final report shall be filed only after getting approval from the DIG," said the court.