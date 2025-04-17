WCC urges stricter enforcement of ICC norms on film sets after Vincy Aloshious’s allegations

KOCHI: Following actor Vincy Aloshious’s recent revelations regarding inappropriate behaviour from a co-actor allegedly under the influence of drugs during a film shoot, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has issued a statement supporting her decision to speak out.

In a social media post, WCC acknowledged the incident as an opportunity to bring attention to the widespread use of alcohol and narcotics on Malayalam film sets. The collective expressed solidarity with Vincy for voicing her concerns and stressed the importance of a safer workplace for women in the industry.

WCC reiterated the legal mandate established by the Kerala High Court, which requires every film set to have an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in place to address grievances related to workplace harassment, as per the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act. The committee is tasked with handling complaints confidentially and fairly.