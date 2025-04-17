WCC urges stricter enforcement of ICC norms on film sets after Vincy Aloshious’s allegations

KOCHI: Following actor Vincy Aloshious’s recent revelations regarding inappropriate behaviour from a co-actor allegedly under the influence of drugs during a film shoot, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has issued a statement supporting her decision to speak out.
In a social media post, WCC acknowledged the incident as an opportunity to bring attention to the widespread use of alcohol and narcotics on Malayalam film sets. The collective expressed solidarity with Vincy for voicing her concerns and stressed the importance of a safer workplace for women in the industry.
WCC reiterated the legal mandate established by the Kerala High Court, which requires every film set to have an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in place to address grievances related to workplace harassment, as per the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act. The committee is tasked with handling complaints confidentially and fairly.
The Women and Child Development Department has also begun workshops to educate ICC members about their responsibilities and the legal framework. WCC emphasised that production houses must ensure the presence and registration of ICCs and that their members are known to all employees on set. If any complaints arise, they must be directed to the ICC, and producers are responsible for facilitating this.
The organisation noted that sexual harassment is not limited to physical assault but includes any conduct that causes discomfort to women in the workplace. The functioning of ICCs is being monitored through a system set up under the direction of the Women’s Commission, in coordination with the representatives from cinema organisations.
WCC called on all film workers to verify the existence and functionality of ICCs on their sets and reaffirmed that the responsibility of maintaining a drug-free and harassment-free work environment lies with both the production units and individual workers.
The statement concluded with a reminder that the ICC mechanism is meant to protect and empower women workers to perform their roles with dignity and equality.