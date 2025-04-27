MGS went by scientific temper, not famed fables

KOZHIKODE: Eminent historian M G S Narayanan, who evaluated history using the microscope of scientific temper and not by popular fables, passed away at his residence in Malaparamba, Kozhikode, on Saturday following age-related ailments. He was 92.

A respected scholar and former chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), the native of Ponnani in Malappuram laid the foundation stone for scientific study of history in the country.

A product of human school of thought, MGS often found himself at odds with political parties. Over the years, he clashed with the Left, the Congress, and the BJP in Kerala, unafraid to voice his dissent regardless of the party in power.

His mortal remains were cremated at the Mavoor Road crematorium on Saturday by 4:30pm, after ministers including A K Saseendran paid final respects.