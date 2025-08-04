Sanoo Mash, the beloved teacher, gets a dignified farewell

KOCHI: Hundreds of people including prominent figures from the state’s political and cultural spheres gathered at the Town Hall to pay last respects to M K Sanoo in Kochi on Sunday. The celebrated critic had passed away on Saturday aged 97.

The mourners described him as Malayalam’s “private pride” and as a person who could speak on any topic under the sun, reflecting his widespread impact. The consensus was that his presence enriched literary functions and cultural events and that gatherings would never be the same without him.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, and Ministers M B Rajesh, V N Vasavan, P Rajeeve, and R Bindu paid homage to ‘Sanoo Mash’, as he was affectionately called, at the Town Hall.

Mayor M Anilkumar, MPs Hibi Eden and K C Venugopal, MLAs T J Vinod and K J Maxy, Ernakulam Collector N S K Umesh, writer Sunil P Ilayidom, political leaders M V Govindan, M A Baby, M Swaraj, Vaikom Viswam, C N Mohanan, A Satheesh, Gopi Kottamurikkal, V M Sudheeran, A N Radhakrishnan, Jose Thettayil, bureaucrat Muhammed Haneesh, actors Devan, Siddique, and Renji Panicker, District Police Chief Putta Vimaladithya, Gokulam Gopalan, Sreedharan Pillai, and Varapuzha Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparampil were among those who paid their last respects.

“It is an irreplaceable loss,” CPM state secretary Govindan said. “People like Sanoo Mash are born, maybe, once in a century. We were lucky to have him with us and will have to wait for an eternity to get another stellar personality like him,”