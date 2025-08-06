No official word on cancellation, says ‘Messi project’ sponsor

KOCHI: Reporter Broadcasting Company, the official sponsors of the state government’s ‘Messi project’ on Tuesday rejected reports that the Argentina Football Association had called off their Kerala visit.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman had said Messi was not coming to Kerala for the two exhibition matches scheduled in October.

However, Anto Augustine, the MD of Reporter Broadcasting Company, said, “We have not received any official intimation that the Kerala tour in October is called off yet. The information we received recently was the offer to play in September 2026, instead of October this year, for which no official confirmation was made.”

The sponsors said a total of Rs 130 crore was transferred to the AFA as part of the agreement on June 6, 2025.

“They sent official confirmation that the money has been received and that they are moving to the next step on June 12. Now after two months, if they do not stick to the plan, we will see it as a breach of agreement,” he said

Anto added that the intention was to bring the current world champions to Kerala, and an agreement to bring the team in 2026, after the World Cup gets over, would make no sense.