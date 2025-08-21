Kerala University's innovative landslide warning app gets patent; poised for wider adoption

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a groundbreaking achievement, Kerala University has secured a patent for its real-time landslide early warning system-Slope Instability Predictor-Kerala (SLIP-K)- marking the first time such technology has received official recognition in India.

Developed by Dr Sajin Kumar KS, Assistant Professor in the Department of Geology and a leading expert in landslide research, SLIP-K is poised to revolutionise disaster preparedness in the state and beyond.

The patent arrives at a critical juncture for Kerala, which has reported nearly 1,200 landslide-related deaths since 2018. The ongoing development of National Highways through hilly terrain continues to pose serious risks to motorists and local communities. SLIP-K aims to fill a longstanding gap in disaster preparedness by offering timely alerts based on rainfall and terrain data.

"This is the first patent granted to an early landslide warning technology. While similar technologies exist in other countries, our system offers near-real-time alerts. Users can tag a specific location on the map provided in the app to receive immediate alerts," said Dr Kumar.

The mobile application uses geospatial mapping, automatic weather stations (AWS), and rainfall thresholds to issue alerts in four categories-green, yellow, orange, and red-depending on the severity of the risk.

The app sends alerts every 15 minutes, providing continuous monitoring of landslide risks. Dr Kumar emphasised that both government agencies and private sectors-like resorts and plantations-could benefit from the system, with the latter able to customise alerts for their specific needs.