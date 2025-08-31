INTERVIEW| 'I once sought clearance for mission to eliminate Dawood,' recounts Filmmaker Major Ravi

Was Mohanlal really upset after watching the film?

Obviously. I know him well. He was targeted. I took on that attack. Everyone attacked me. And I was okay with that. Some people attract you in a special way. Take Narendra Modi. He is a non-corrupt, committed person. I will die for him. Similar is the case with Mohanlal. I am close to Mammukka as well. I was hurt when I heard he was unwell. But I keep a distance with him out of respect. I have shouted at people who criticised him too.

Are you making a film on the Galwan standoff?

I had planned such a film. But in the Malayalam industry, many producers lack commitment. I am currently working on a film titled ‘Hanara’, which is set along the Line of Control. It tells the story of an Indian soldier who becomes emotionally drawn to a girl from the Pakistani side. As the mystery unfolds, deeper themes are explored. I want to raise a question — do we really need these lines between nations?

Despite being a BJP leader, the way you talk sometimes seems detached from politics…

I am not detached, I am just talking like a human. There is no detached tone, I am always with the BJP. Now, a lot of people from probable alliance parties — especially those who may have a mind block towards the Lotus symbol — have been approaching me, asking me to take initiative for a third front formation. If I get the blessings from Amit Shah ji and the PM, I will consider that. Meanwhile, I will keep speaking my mind freely. And people will take me up in the air (referring to trolling). Then I come down and say something… then again go up in the air. That keeps happening. And I am quite okay with that by now (laughs).

(With inputs from Kiran Prakash, Rajesh Abraham, Manoj Viswanathan, S Neeraj Krishna, Krishna Kumar K E and Harikrishna.)