Cops fail to nab Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil; court to hear pre-arrest bail plea today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All eyes are now on the principal district and sessions court that will take up the anticipatory bail plea of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who has been booked for rape and coerced termination of pregnancy of his female acquaintance, on Wednesday as the verdict will have a profound bearing on the Congress party and the political career of the young legislator.

The plea will be considered at a time the state police are scrambling to locate MLA, who has been evading them since the Thiruvananthapuram cyber police registered a case against him on Thursday.

Unverified reports say he fled the state on Friday and landed in Tamil Nadu, where he stayed for a day. Later, he moved to Hosur where he remained till Tuesday morning in a farm house and left the place before the cops raided the place.

The cops expressed doubts that he has been getting steady support from certain quarters, which they assess has political proximity with him, that facilitated his crossing over from Palakkad to Tamil Nadu and beyond. The police have decided to register cases against those who harbour Rahul as they felt that without external assistance, he could not remain on the run for long.