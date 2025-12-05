CM Pinarayi accuses Congress of shielding suspended MLA; flags Governor’s ‘violation’ of SC directive

KOCHI: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday sharply criticised the Congress over its handling of allegations against suspended MLA Rahul Mankootathil, accusing the party of having shielded him for long despite being aware of his “perverted behaviour”.

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ organised by the Ernakulam Press Club, the Chief Minister said the information emerging about the MLA was “deeply shocking and unacceptable”, and that Congress leaders must introspect instead of projecting their action as a model of political probity.

Pinarayi also rejected Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan’s claim that the CPM had not acted against its own leaders in similar situations. “How can they call this ‘model action’? There are Congress MLAs who have gone to jail. Were they expelled from the party?” he asked.

Referring to former home minister Ramesh Chennithala’s remark that he would have ensured the MLA’s arrest within 24 hours, Pinarayi said, “Police are doing their job effectively. Some people have taken steps to protect the accused and help him evade the police. At least now, they should stop protecting him,” he said.

Pinarayi came down strongly on the Congress leadership, saying the nature of the allegations would shock any society. “These are not things one can expect in normal life. I don’t want to repeat the allegations, but the sexual perversion reported is totally unacceptable, especially from a public representative. The Congress knew about his behaviour from the beginning, yet presented him as an ‘asset’ with a future. Any party with a legacy would distance itself from such people. They must think about how they allowed this.”