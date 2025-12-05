CM Pinarayi accuses Congress of shielding suspended MLA; flags Governor’s ‘violation’ of SC directive

KOCHI: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday sharply criticised the Congress over its handling of allegations against suspended MLA Rahul Mankootathil, accusing the party of having shielded him for long despite being aware of his “perverted behaviour”.
Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ organised by the Ernakulam Press Club, the Chief Minister said the information emerging about the MLA was “deeply shocking and unacceptable”, and that Congress leaders must introspect instead of projecting their action as a model of political probity.
Pinarayi also rejected Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan’s claim that the CPM had not acted against its own leaders in similar situations. “How can they call this ‘model action’? There are Congress MLAs who have gone to jail. Were they expelled from the party?” he asked.
Referring to former home minister Ramesh Chennithala’s remark that he would have ensured the MLA’s arrest within 24 hours, Pinarayi said, “Police are doing their job effectively. Some people have taken steps to protect the accused and help him evade the police. At least now, they should stop protecting him,” he said.
Pinarayi came down strongly on the Congress leadership, saying the nature of the allegations would shock any society. “These are not things one can expect in normal life. I don’t want to repeat the allegations, but the sexual perversion reported is totally unacceptable, especially from a public representative. The Congress knew about his behaviour from the beginning, yet presented him as an ‘asset’ with a future. Any party with a legacy would distance itself from such people. They must think about how they allowed this.”
On the Sabarimala gold theft case, in which a CPM district committee member is currently in jail, the Chief Minister declined detailed comment, pointing out that the High Court is supervising the investigation.
“A comprehensive probe is underway and monitored by the High Court. The CPM has made it very clear that the party will not protect anyone if found guilty,” he said.
The Chief Minister strongly criticised Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s decision to forward alternative names to the Supreme Court for appointing Vice Chancellors to APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, ignoring the priority list submitted by the government as mandated by the court.
“The Centre has taken several steps that undermine the federal structure, and governors are acting in ways that weaken it further. The Supreme Court had directed that if a panel of names comes before the Chief Minister, he must send a priority-ordered list to the Governor, and the Governor should appoint someone from that list. This is a clear directive. How can the Governor openly violate it?” Pinarayi asked. “He is not even considering the names in the list. This is a blatant violation.”
On IAS officer B. Ashok moving the court against the appointment of K. Jayakumar as Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president, Pinarayi said such a move by a serving bureaucrat against the government was inappropriate. The government had appointed Jayakumar, a retired civil servant, citing his proven expertise in Sabarimala-related matters.
“When Jayakumar was appointed, it received wide public acceptance. Ayyappa devotees welcomed it. The government believes he can make meaningful interventions at Sabarimala. There is no friction between board members and Jayakumar, all have accepted his leadership,” the Chief Minister said.