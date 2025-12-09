2017 Kerala actor abduction case: No evidence ever existed against Dileep, says Pillai

KOCHI: Senior advocate B Raman Pillai and his team, by his own submission, had never encountered a trial of this nature in a criminal case.

Pillai, who represented Dileep in the actor assault case, said he had never argued a case where there was “no evidence whatsoever” against the accused.

On the verdict, Pillai, who was assisted by his team comprising advocates Sujesh Menon and Philip T Varghese, said he was relieved and pleased, asserting that the case against Dileep was fabricated.

“He (Dileep) was deliberately dragged into the case, with the involvement of certain senior police officers and others. Even the advocates who appeared for him were targeted and faced difficulties,” Pillai told TNIE. He said once the full judgment is received, they will consider further steps if it becomes clear that Dileep was victimised and there was conspiracy to drag him into the case.