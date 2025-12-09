2017 Kerala actor abduction case: No evidence ever existed against Dileep, says Pillai
KOCHI: Senior advocate B Raman Pillai and his team, by his own submission, had never encountered a trial of this nature in a criminal case.
Pillai, who represented Dileep in the actor assault case, said he had never argued a case where there was “no evidence whatsoever” against the accused.
On the verdict, Pillai, who was assisted by his team comprising advocates Sujesh Menon and Philip T Varghese, said he was relieved and pleased, asserting that the case against Dileep was fabricated.
“He (Dileep) was deliberately dragged into the case, with the involvement of certain senior police officers and others. Even the advocates who appeared for him were targeted and faced difficulties,” Pillai told TNIE. He said once the full judgment is received, they will consider further steps if it becomes clear that Dileep was victimised and there was conspiracy to drag him into the case.
By December 2021, nearly 200 witnesses had been examined, and the investigation officer — the final witness — was next. However, Pillai said the prosecution suddenly delayed proceedings without explanation, prompting the defence to file the petition that prompted the High Court to set a timeline for completing further investigation.
“From the beginning, I understood the case against Dileep was fabricated and lacked evidence. That is why I stayed with the defence. In my entire career, I have never handled a case dragged out for this long, and even when my health was failing, I remained firm,” he said.
Pillai also said that Balachandra Kumar’s entry into the case was pre-planned and part of a larger conspiracy.