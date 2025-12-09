Mollywood post 2017: The quiet yet firm reset

KOCHI: The actor assault case can indeed be imputed for splitting Malayalam cinema’s recent history into two distinct phases — the before and after. Few events in the state’s cultural sphere have shaken the collective conscience as profoundly as the 2017 abduction and sexual assault of a prominent actor. The incident not only exposed troubling power imbalances within the industry but also forced long-overdue introspection among its stakeholders. Polarisation was immediate — between those who stood with the survivor and those who rallied around the accused actor. Yet the industry’s evolution in the years since has been striking, marked by institutional reforms and solidarity among women.

A key catalyst for this shift has been the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). It has been instrumental in pushing for systemic change, advocating for safety, dignity, and gender equity in the workplace.

The sustained interventions of WCC kept the issue alive in the public discourse and led to the government making internal complaints committees must across film sets.

One of the most significant changes has been the flood of revelations that followed the case. As WCC noted in a post on X: “Culture of silence is the term coined by the Justice Hema Committee report to describe the effect of power groups in Malayalam cinema. Fear fuels silence and silence amplifies fear. But once silence is broken, it becomes an opportunity to break the fear — as we have seen in our industry.”

Over the years, production houses have slowly aligned with new expectations. Awareness sessions have become more frequent, contracts include clauses on harassment, and informal hiring networks are giving way to more structured processes.