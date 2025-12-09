Prosecution counters Dileep’s allegations against Manju

KOCHI: Soon after the acquittal, Dileep came out against Manju Warrier, alleging that she hatched a conspiracy against him. He pointed out that Manju, during a gathering of film stars two days after the incident, had said the sexual assault on the woman actor was organised and should be thoroughly probed.

However, the prosecution countered this by saying that if they had intended to implicate him based on Manju’s remarks, they could have done so while filing the main chargesheet against Pulsar Suni and five others. Special Public Prosecutor V Ajakumar told TNIE, “Dileep’s statement is absolutely wrong. We have produced all evidence against him. There was no deliberate attempt to arraign him as an accused in the case.”