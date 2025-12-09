Prosecution counters Dileep’s allegations against Manju

KOCHI: Soon after the acquittal, Dileep came out against Manju Warrier, alleging that she hatched a conspiracy against him. He pointed out that Manju, during a gathering of film stars two days after the incident, had said the sexual assault on the woman actor was organised and should be thoroughly probed.
However, the prosecution countered this by saying that if they had intended to implicate him based on Manju’s remarks, they could have done so while filing the main chargesheet against Pulsar Suni and five others. Special Public Prosecutor V Ajakumar told TNIE, “Dileep’s statement is absolutely wrong. We have produced all evidence against him. There was no deliberate attempt to arraign him as an accused in the case.”
He clarified that the probe proceeded based on a letter sent by Dileep alleging extortion to the then Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behera, along with a letter sent by Pulsar Suni from jail. Behera forwarded both to the SIT for examination.
Ajakumar said, after Behera was relieved from the DGP post, T P Senkumar took charge. Senkumar, who reportedly had a longstanding professional rivalry with B Sandhya, who headed the SIT, issued an order restraining the team from arresting Dileep. Later, Senkumar left the post and Behera returned as DGP. Sandhya then explained all the findings against Dileep, after which Behera granted the liberty to proceed against him, he said.