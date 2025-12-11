2017 Kerala actor abduction case: Probe team pins hope on higher courts

KOCHI: Amid controversies surrounding the actor-abduction case verdict, the probe team that filed charges against the suspects expressed confidence that all the accused — including actor Dileep who was acquitted in the case — will be convicted in the higher courts when the appeals are considered.

"Though the trial court may not have considered some of the evidence submitted by the prosecution, we believe the higher courts will,” said a top source with the SIT. As part of the investigation, we collected and submitted more than 1,500 documentary evidence along with substantial volume of digital evidence. This case is among the few in India where such an extensive amount of digital material has been produced,” said the officer.

Further, Byju Paulose, DySP with the Crime Branch and the investigating officer with SIT, stated, “The verdict is not a setback to the prosecution or the probe team. We carried out the investigation with utmost sincerity, and we remain fully confident that the evidence we placed before the court will lead to conviction of the culprits. As affirmed by the prosecution and the government, cases will be filed before the appellate courts.”