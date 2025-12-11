Congress MP slams Kerala drugs control dept over counterfeit medicines; CPI(M) objects claims

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha witnessed a protest during the Zero Hour on Thursday by the CPI(M) over allegations of spurious and substandard medicines in Kerala.
The protest began when Congress MP Jebi Mather Hisham launched a blistering attack on Kerala’s drugs control department, claiming that recent raids across the state had exposed the widespread availability of counterfeit and poor-quality medicines.
As soon as Congress MP Hisham made her allegations, CPI(M) MP John Brittas and others sharply objected. Despite their protests, the Chair allowed the Congress member to complete her speech.
Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Hisham said raids conducted in Kozhikode, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram had "revealed a shocking truth" about the extent of counterfeit medicines circulating in Kerala’s pharmaceutical market.
"This is not a small lapse. These raids expose the utter failure and shameful inefficiency of the state's drug control department. Its negligence has allowed an unregulated network of manufacturers and marketing companies to push substandard medicines from outside Kerala," the Congress MP said.
While acknowledging that the issue extends beyond Kerala and reflects "an alarming surge of counterfeit medicine across the country," Hisham focused her criticism on what she described as the state government’s failure to tackle the threat.
She also highlighted serious deficiencies in Kerala’s healthcare infrastructure, citing Dr Harris of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, who was allegedly compelled to reveal shortages of basic surgical tools publicly.
"Surgeries are postponed indefinitely. Operation theatres remain idle due to a lack of maintenance and supplies," she alleged, further claiming that doctors' concerns were being ignored repeatedly, leaving patients to buy surgical materials out of their own pockets.
Making a blistering attack on the CPI(M) government in Kerala, she charged, "This is not an administrative or system error. This is complete misgovernance."
Continuing amid loud protests from CPI(M) members, she also referred to the tragic building collapse at Kottayam Medical College, which claimed one life, describing it as "a painful symbol of the collapse of the healthcare system" under the Left Democratic Front government.
However, when she moved to name Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chair intervened. She urged the central government to instruct the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to conduct a comprehensive probe into Kerala’s drugs control department "to restore transparency and ensure the safety and quality of medicines across the state."
Hisham’s remarks drew an immediate rebuttal from CPI(M) MP John Brittas, who raised a point of order under Rule 258. "No member can mislead the House. All spurious medicines were produced elsewhere and brought to Kerala," Brittas said, crediting the state government for its efficiency in detecting counterfeit drugs.
He objected to what he called "nasty aspersions" cast on the Chief Minister and demanded that those comments be expunged from the record. "Please delete that," he urged the Chair. In response, the Rajya Sabha Chair assured the House that the matter would be examined.