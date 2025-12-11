Congress MP slams Kerala drugs control dept over counterfeit medicines; CPI(M) objects claims

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha witnessed a protest during the Zero Hour on Thursday by the CPI(M) over allegations of spurious and substandard medicines in Kerala.

The protest began when Congress MP Jebi Mather Hisham launched a blistering attack on Kerala’s drugs control department, claiming that recent raids across the state had exposed the widespread availability of counterfeit and poor-quality medicines.

As soon as Congress MP Hisham made her allegations, CPI(M) MP John Brittas and others sharply objected. Despite their protests, the Chair allowed the Congress member to complete her speech.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Hisham said raids conducted in Kozhikode, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram had "revealed a shocking truth" about the extent of counterfeit medicines circulating in Kerala’s pharmaceutical market.

"This is not a small lapse. These raids expose the utter failure and shameful inefficiency of the state's drug control department. Its negligence has allowed an unregulated network of manufacturers and marketing companies to push substandard medicines from outside Kerala," the Congress MP said.

While acknowledging that the issue extends beyond Kerala and reflects "an alarming surge of counterfeit medicine across the country," Hisham focused her criticism on what she described as the state government’s failure to tackle the threat.