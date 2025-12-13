Actor abduction and rape case: Relieved defence side expresses plans to seek further reduction in sentence

KOCHI: Though relieved that the trial court imposed the minimum sentence prescribed for the gang-rape charge – 20 years of rigorous imprisonment – in the actor abduction case, the counsels for the accused indicated plans to appeal before higher courts. Their pointed to the possibility of the punishment getting reduced further, as the period the accused spent in custody during the trial will be set off against total sentence.

According to Pratheesh Kurup, counsel for prime accused Sunil N S, aka Pulsar Suni, the judgment is commendable given that his client received the minimum sentence for the gang-rape charge. “Contrary to the prosecution’s claim that their arguments were ignored, we presented strong submissions.

While the prosecution sought a punishment comparable to the Nirbhaya case, we argued that the sentence should reflect the lesser gravity of this case. The court applied its judicial mind, and we have received a fair order,” he said, adding that he hopes for an acquittal of his client and will definitely move an appeal before higher courts.

Further, Adv Alex Joseph, counsel for second accused Martin, said there was no evidence against his client. “When the charges against him were read out in the judgment, he became broke down in tears. Martin has repeatedly said that he has committed no crime.