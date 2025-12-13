Actor abduction and rape case: Relieved defence side expresses plans to seek further reduction in sentence

KOCHI: Though relieved that the trial court imposed the minimum sentence prescribed for the gang-rape charge – 20 years of rigorous imprisonment – in the actor abduction case, the counsels for the accused indicated plans to appeal before higher courts. Their pointed to the possibility of the punishment getting reduced further, as the period the accused spent in custody during the trial will be set off against total sentence.
According to Pratheesh Kurup, counsel for prime accused Sunil N S, aka Pulsar Suni, the judgment is commendable given that his client received the minimum sentence for the gang-rape charge. “Contrary to the prosecution’s claim that their arguments were ignored, we presented strong submissions.
While the prosecution sought a punishment comparable to the Nirbhaya case, we argued that the sentence should reflect the lesser gravity of this case. The court applied its judicial mind, and we have received a fair order,” he said, adding that he hopes for an acquittal of his client and will definitely move an appeal before higher courts.
Further, Adv Alex Joseph, counsel for second accused Martin, said there was no evidence against his client. “When the charges against him were read out in the judgment, he became broke down in tears. Martin has repeatedly said that he has committed no crime.
We pointed out to the court that he was merely the driver and had even told the others not to harm the survivor. We will raise these points again before the higher courts,” Alex said. Echoing a similar sentiment, Adv Kumar, counsel for Vijeesh V P (fourth accused), said he was somewhat relieved that the court awarded the minimum sentence to his client. The defence team will approach the higher courts, seeking a reduction of the sentence and an acquittal, he said.
Meanwhile, counsel for Salim, alias Vadival Salim, and Pradeep (accused nos 5 and 6), expressed displeasure with the judgment. “When you look at the charges against them, they should be considered minimal. But the punishment imposed on my clients is excessive.
The gang-rape charge does not stand in their case, nor does the conspiracy charge. How can someone who was at the scene only as a casual driver for barely 10–15 minutes be given such a severe sentence?” asked K V Sabu, the counsel.
AMMA is with the survivor, says Shwetha Menon
KOCHI: Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) president Shwetha Menon, on Friday, reaffirmed that the association stands with the survivor in the 2017 actor assault case. Shwetha’s comment came after the pronouncement of the verdict. “We are happy that the convicts have been punished. We waited eight years for this. The survivor has set an example,” she said, reacting to the sentencing.