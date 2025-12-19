Actress assault case: Two convicts move Kerala HC against conviction, 20-year sentence

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the government's stand on the appeals by two of the six convicts in the 2017 actress assault case, in which actor Dileep was acquitted.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas admitted the appeals by Pradeep and Saleem H, also known as Vadival Salim, who have challenged their conviction and sentence of 20 years imprisonment.

The two also sought suspension of their sentence during the pendency of their appeals.

The court gave the prosecution time to file its objections to the appeals and listed them for hearing on February 4, 2026.

Besides Pradeep and Saleem, the Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court Judge Honey M Varghese had on December 12 sentenced Sunil NS, also known as Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B and Vijesh VP to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the offence of gang rape.

On December 8, the court had acquitted four accused, including actor Dileep.

The assault on the multilingual actress, after the accused allegedly forced their way into her car and held it under their control for two hours on February 17, 2017, had shocked Kerala.

Prime accused Pulsar Suni sexually assaulted the actress and video recorded the act with the help of the other convicted persons in the moving car.