Laughing through life: The enduring bond of Mohanlal and Sreenivasan

Recently, at a private event organised by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), the duo reunited on stage when Mohanlal presented Sreenivasan with an Ultimate Entertainer Award. Mohanlal embraced his old friend and kissed him, a moment that moved many in the audience.



Sreenivasan’s son, Dhyan Sreenivasan, later acknowledged that there were issues in their friendship and that the split occurred after Saroj Kumar. He also said the differences intensified following the death of Prem Nazir and Sreenivasan’s plans to make a film with Mohanlal.

Paying tribute to Sreenivasan, Mohanlal wrote on Facebook that he could not put their bond into words. “Sreeni returned without saying goodbye. I don’t know how to explain our bond. It was far beyond the definition of working together in films. On screen and in life, we travelled forever — laughing, having fun, quarrelling, and reconciling — just like Dasan and Vijayan,” he wrote.

The duo later appeared together again as friends in Chandralekha (1997), playing Appukuttan (Mohanlal) and Nooruddeen (Sreenivasan). “Every Malayali shared the same bond with Sreeni. Every Malayali saw their own face in the characters he created. He portrayed pain, joy, and deprivation with rare honesty. Who else could express the dreams and broken dreams of the middle class like Sreeni? The characters we played together will live forever because of the magic of his writing. Dasan and Vijayan became real people for Malayalees because of Sreeni’s blessed talent. His creations reflected society — a beloved soul who captured pain through laughter,” Mohanlal wrote, remembering Sreenivasan’s immense contribution to Malayalam cinema.



Together, the duo worked in more than 20 films, including Chitram (1988), Varavelpu (1989), Mukunthetta Sumitra Vilikkunnu (1988), Mithunam (1993), Kilichundan Mambazham (2003), and Udayananu Tharam (2005), Mithunam (1993), Varavelpu (1989), and Mukunthetta Sumitra Vilikkunnu (1988).