'Sreeni’s films reflected his distinct individuality': Actor Vijayaraghavan

Sreenivasan was an honest person who always stayed true to himself. He had the rare courage to speak the truth. Embodying a unique personality, he never hid or covered up his feelings and thoughts, even if they were brutal. His way of presenting and addressing issues was different, and that made him and his work special and stand out. Sreeni was widely respected within the industry, and his death is a great loss to Malayalam cinema. He is an irreplaceable figure in the industry.
To me, Sreeni was much more than a fellow artist. Our friendship extended far beyond our films. We remained close friends, and our conversations were never limited to cinema or acting -- extending to many other things in life.
About a year back, I visited him at home after he was discharged from hospital. We spent a long time talking, discussing everything under the sun. I was surprised to see how sharp he still was. Even while dealing with health issues, he remembered everything and stayed keenly aware of what was happening around him. It surprised me. We shared a strong bond, and I will miss a good friend.
His approach to cinema and language was unique. There was a distinct individuality in his work, especially in the way he created satirical films that continue to be discussed even today. He had the courage to make films that very few filmmakers dared to attempt. I loved those films. My father also wrote plays in a similar way, which is why I felt deeply connected to Sreeni’s screenplay and cinema.
Most stories, penned by other writers, go through alterations. But with Sreeni’s scripts, that was impossible. Audiences will understand the difference. Every word had purpose. As an actor, too, he was highly versatile. His performances had a caricature-like quality, enriched with minute detailing in terms of expression and movement. His passing is a huge loss, not only to the Malayalam film industry but also to me personally.