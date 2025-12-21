'Sreeni’s films reflected his distinct individuality': Actor Vijayaraghavan

Sreenivasan was an honest person who always stayed true to himself. He had the rare courage to speak the truth. Embodying a unique personality, he never hid or covered up his feelings and thoughts, even if they were brutal. His way of presenting and addressing issues was different, and that made him and his work special and stand out. Sreeni was widely respected within the industry, and his death is a great loss to Malayalam cinema. He is an irreplaceable figure in the industry.

To me, Sreeni was much more than a fellow artist. Our friendship extended far beyond our films. We remained close friends, and our conversations were never limited to cinema or acting -- extending to many other things in life.

About a year back, I visited him at home after he was discharged from hospital. We spent a long time talking, discussing everything under the sun. I was surprised to see how sharp he still was. Even while dealing with health issues, he remembered everything and stayed keenly aware of what was happening around him. It surprised me. We shared a strong bond, and I will miss a good friend.