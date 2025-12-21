Thank you for Everything: Malayalis bid adieu to Sreenivasan

KOCHI: Sreenivasan enjoyed punctuating the tale with hearty amusement. Arriving in Thiruvananthapuram for what he believed was an acting assignment in a film by Priyadarshan, the twenty-something sought to know the nature of his role. The director’s reply was blunt... as it was life-altering: There is no script. If Sreenivasan wanted to act, he would have to script it.

With nothing to do back home, he stayed on the set and began writing. “Both Priyadarshan and Sathyan Anthikad pushed me into the deep end of scriptwriting,” he later said at an awards function, “and I somehow stayed afloat without knowing how to swim.” That reluctant plunge produced one of Malayalam cinema’s most original voices.

On Saturday, that voice fell silent. The veteran actor, screenwriter and filmmaker was 69.

Ailing for long, Sreenivasan was being taken to Amrita Hospital for dialysis when his condition deteriorated. He was rushed to the Tripunithura Taluk Hospital, where he breathed his last. His cremation will be held at 10.30am on Sunday at his residence in Udayamperoor.

Sreenivasan’s death draws the curtains on an era. Few artists chronicled the Malayali psyche with such wit, empathy and sting. Over nearly 48 years, he acted in more than 200 films and wrote screenplays that shaped the industry’s golden years. His humour was never decorative; it was dissecting. With an almost journalistic eye, he teased out the hypocrisies embedded in everyday life — political posturing, middle-class vanity and masculine insecurity — rendering them funny, painful and recognisably human.

Born on April 6, 1956, in Pattiam near Thalassery in Kannur district, Sreenivasan grew up in a modest household — his father was a schoolteacher and mother a homemaker.