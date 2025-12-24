Mob in Kerala shatters Chhattisgarh migrant’s dream of roof over head

THRISSUR: Lalitha sat on the verandah in the Welfare Party’s office in Thrissur, frozen, her eyes blank.

A numbness has enveloped the 35-year-old since Sunday night, when she saw the lifeless form of her husband Ramnarayan Baghel, a Chhattisgarh resident who was lynched by a mob at Attappallam in Palakkad on December 17 over suspicions of theft and being a ‘Bangladeshi’. It had not let go of her when TNIE spoke to her on Monday night. Nearby, her children, aged 10 and 9, watched videos on the mobile, blissfully unaware of the tragedy that had struck the family.

Lalitha was at her home in Karhi, Chhattisgarh, when she received the devastating news. “It was our dream to construct our own house. Brick by brick, we built it. However, we needed more money to concrete the roof and complete it,” Lalitha said. On December 13, Ramnarayan, a mason who earned `250 back home, left for Kerala. That was the last Lalitha saw or spoke to him.

“He took the train dreaming about a job that paid better so that our house could be built swiftly,” she said. Upon arriving at Kerala, Ramnarayan called his brother—Lalitha doesn’t have a phone—saying he had reached. “I didn’t even get a chance to talk to him,” said Lalitha.