CSR fund scam case: Police expedite investigation; to hand over case to economic offences wing

KOTTAYAM: With the corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund scam throwing up more cases of fraud, the state police have expedited procedures to wrap up the primary investigation and hand over the case to the economic offences wing of the crime branch, taking into account the extent of the crimes and the financial volume involved.

“Currently, we are focusing on uncovering the modus operandi of the accused and completing the initial procedures of the investigation. We are looking into how the money was swindled, examining bank accounts and gathering substantial material evidence,” said Satheesh Bino, Ernakulam range DIG.

Meanwhile, police said Anandhu Krishnan, the prime accused in the case, used more than 200 NGOs to execute fraudulent half-price schemes for various products such as scooters, laptops, home appliances, etc.

The legitimacy of these NGOs and their motives, especially with regard to hawala and black money, are being scrutinised. Anandhu had been arrested last September in a cheating case, during which time he had the backing of these NGOs, further raising the suspicion of the police.

Officers said that Anandhu had not received CSR funds from any company. However, during the interrogation, he reportedly told the investigation team that he had organised a meeting with representatives of around 40 companies to secure their CSR funds.