Kerala crime branch SIT to take over half-price scam probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special investigation team (SIT) of the Kerala Police’s crime branch wing will take over the probe into the multi-crore half-price scam that has witnessed hundreds of people from across the state raising complaints. Crime branch SP M J Sojan, who has probed several sensitive cases such as the deaths of Walayar girls, will lead the investigation. The probe will be monitored by Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh.

The SIT comprises 81 members drawn from the central units, economic offence wing and the cyber division. Sojan will directly probe the cases registered in Ernakulam and Idukki districts. The state police chief’s order issued on Monday in that regard said the Crime branch was tasked with the responsibility due to the sensational nature of the scam.

The police have so far registered 34 criminal cases in connection with the scam in Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam Rural and Kannur City police limits. These cases -- 11 each in Ernakulam and Idukki, eight in Alappuzha, three in Kottayam, and one in Kannur -- will be taken over by the crime branch sleuths. All future complaints lodged with the local police regarding the scam will be handed over to the new team.