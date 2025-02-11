Kerala crime branch SIT to take over half-price scam probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special investigation team (SIT) of the Kerala Police’s crime branch wing will take over the probe into the multi-crore half-price scam that has witnessed hundreds of people from across the state raising complaints. Crime branch SP M J Sojan, who has probed several sensitive cases such as the deaths of Walayar girls, will lead the investigation. The probe will be monitored by Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh.
The SIT comprises 81 members drawn from the central units, economic offence wing and the cyber division. Sojan will directly probe the cases registered in Ernakulam and Idukki districts. The state police chief’s order issued on Monday in that regard said the Crime branch was tasked with the responsibility due to the sensational nature of the scam.
The police have so far registered 34 criminal cases in connection with the scam in Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam Rural and Kannur City police limits. These cases -- 11 each in Ernakulam and Idukki, eight in Alappuzha, three in Kottayam, and one in Kannur -- will be taken over by the crime branch sleuths. All future complaints lodged with the local police regarding the scam will be handed over to the new team.
The scam, allegedly spearheaded by Thodupuzha resident Anandhu Krishnan, was carried out by promising scooters and home appliances at half their market price under corporate social responsibility funds. The police estimate that the fraud could run into several hundreds of crores.
Meanwhile, Sri Sathya Sai Gramam Global Trust chairman K N Anandakumar, who has been arraigned as an accused in a case registered in Kannur, has filed an anticipatory bail application in the additional sessions and district court here. Anandhu had reportedly told the police that Anandakumar had played a big role in the scam. The bail plea will be considered on Thursday.
Anandakumar had earlier claimed innocence and maintained that he was not involved in the scam. Legal sources said Anandakumar claimed in his bail plea that he did not receive any ill-gotten money. However, the police maintained that Anandakumar’s involvement was crucial in the case as it was his presence that prompted several people to invest money.