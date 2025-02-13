Protest brews in Malayalam film industry against plan for strike

KOCHI: A section of film producers in the Malayalam film industry, on Thursday, came out against the Film Chamber's move to go on an indefinite strike citing huge financial loss due to high remuneration of actors and other issues.

Antony Perumbavoor of Ashirvad Films, in his Facebook post, said that the move to hold a protest by stopping film production and release will not help the industry.

Prominent actors Prithviraj and Aju Varghese shared the Facebook post in their social media handles.

"Stopping production and release will affect hundreds of people in the industry and their families. We should also know what motivated him to say this on behalf of the association. I think that he believes that the other members of the association would support him if he criticised the new generation and workers in other fields of cinema. He is influenced by the words of someone with vested interests too, I think," he said in his FB post.