Maoist movement in Kerala faces collapse as last activist Santhosh is arrested in Tamil Nadu

KOCHI: It could be an end to the Maoist movement in Kerala as the Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested the last remaining activist Santhosh from Tamil Nadu. A native of Coimbatore, he was taken into custody from a place near Hosur on Friday.

According to ATS sources, Santhosh was involved in Maoist activities for the past several years. He was a close associate of Maoist leaders, CP Moideen, Soman and Manoj who were arrested by ATS from various locations last year. He remained that wanted person in multiple Maoist cases in Kerala. "Following the arrest of Moideen, Soman and Manoj, Santhosh was left to Tamil Nadu. Following a tip-off, he was arrested by ATS team from Hosur," sources said.

Santhosh was produced before Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody. He was escorted to the court by an armed police team. In the wake of his production, the security arrangement at the District Court Complex was enhanced. ATS will soon file a petition at the court seeking his custody.

He was also wanted in cases probed by the National Investigation Team. Santhosh was part of the People's Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA), Kabanidalam which was active in Wayanad forest. With the arrest of Santhosh, all Maoist activists who operated in Kerala have been arrested by the police and other agencies. Some of the Maoist activists were also killed in police encounters.