‘Investors showing interest, infopark phase 3 could come up on 500 acres’

KOCHI: Investors are eager to participate in the third phase of Infopark, a project conceptualised by the state government, as authorities now plan to develop the integrated township on approximately 500 acres -- bigger than initially planned -- using the novel land-pooling model.

Speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) 2025, Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil revealed that several players have expressed interest in investing in the integrated IT township.

“This will be a comprehensive township, featuring 15 million sqft of IT space -- double our current capacity. We initially thought it would involve around 300 acres. Now we have a comprehensive design in place. And, with all the amenities that we want to include, this would go up to around 450-500 acres,” he said.

The first two phases are fully occupied, he noted. “May be even 102%. [Even the] new Lulu Cyber Tower-2 is fully occupied... [So] we need land, we need space, and the good thing about Kochi is there is a lot of investor interest. I have a queue for built-up space, and also land,” Susanth said, while confirming receipt of expression of interest (EoI) from investors.

Meanwhile, authorities are going ahead with the land-pooling model to develop the IT township. “Land acquisition is a thing of the past and is difficult with the kind of cost associated with it.

So land pooling is a novel method which has been successfully implemented in Delhi to start with. Many states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat have implemented projects using the model. We also have the Kerala Land Pooling Guidelines and Rules, approved by cabinet last year,” said Susanth.