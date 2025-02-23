‘Investors showing interest, infopark phase 3 could come up on 500 acres’

KOCHI: Investors are eager to participate in the third phase of Infopark, a project conceptualised by the state government, as authorities now plan to develop the integrated township on approximately 500 acres -- bigger than initially planned -- using the novel land-pooling model.
Speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) 2025, Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil revealed that several players have expressed interest in investing in the integrated IT township.
“This will be a comprehensive township, featuring 15 million sqft of IT space -- double our current capacity. We initially thought it would involve around 300 acres. Now we have a comprehensive design in place. And, with all the amenities that we want to include, this would go up to around 450-500 acres,” he said.
The first two phases are fully occupied, he noted. “May be even 102%. [Even the] new Lulu Cyber Tower-2 is fully occupied... [So] we need land, we need space, and the good thing about Kochi is there is a lot of investor interest. I have a queue for built-up space, and also land,” Susanth said, while confirming receipt of expression of interest (EoI) from investors.
Meanwhile, authorities are going ahead with the land-pooling model to develop the IT township. “Land acquisition is a thing of the past and is difficult with the kind of cost associated with it.
So land pooling is a novel method which has been successfully implemented in Delhi to start with. Many states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat have implemented projects using the model. We also have the Kerala Land Pooling Guidelines and Rules, approved by cabinet last year,” said Susanth.
However, he said the project is yet to receive formal government approval. “Right now there is one government order (GO). It states that GCDA has been appointed the authority for land pooling for Infopark phase 3. But we’re yet to receive a formal GO from either the state govt or the IT and electronics department, to go ahead with the project. But that’s going to happen,” Kurunthil stated.
While the industries department does have some parcels of land near the proposed site, the same won’t be utilised for the township, he said. Phase 3 is envisaged to be developed as a model facility.
It will focus on six key factors — carbon neutrality, water self-sufficiency, total waste management, connectivity with Kochi city, national highways, railway and airport facilities, inclusiveness and upkeep and maintenance without disrupting existing units. The campus will also have housing units, commercial complexes, sports and cultural centres, besides medical facilities.
‘Ensure quality of products to make them globally competitive’
KOCHI: Experts have urged manufacturers of value-added agrifood products to ensure quality and innovation to make these items globally competitive. The state’s ongoing commitment to research and innovation in new technologies has ensured that Kerala remains a leader in quality and sustainable practices in the industry.
The state has a rich agricultural ecosystem, huge resource of spices and botanicals. The state’s economic growth and high literacy rate have created an environment for businesses that look to scale up, making Kerala a prime investment destination,” said Jean Mane, President & CEO, Mane Group, which has partnered with Kancor ingredients, based in Ernakulam.
Kiran Karamil, counsellor, Department of Agriculture, Fisheries & Forestry, Govt. of Australia, Sanjay Sharma, CEO, Orkla India, Mio Oka, Country Director, Asian Development Bank and others participated in the panel discussion on ‘Revolutionising Agri-Food: Innovation in Value Added Produce and Food Processing held as part of Invest Kerala Global Summit.