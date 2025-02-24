Actor abduction case prime accused Pulsar Suni held for threatening restaurant staff in Kochi

KOCHI: Police on Monday took the 2017 actor abduction case prime accused Pulsar Suni into custody for allegedly threatening and verbally abusing employees of a restaurant in Rayamangalam in Ernakulam district.

Suni, who is currently on bail, caused a ruckus at Hotel Davids Ladder in Rayamangalam on Sunday night. It was in September last year that Suni was released on bail after being incarcerated in the actor abduction case for over seven years.

On Sunday at around 8.30 pm, Suni reached the restaurant. As there was a delay from employees to take an order from him, he first verbally abused manager Eldho Mathew. Later, when an employee named Alan approached him to ask for further orders, he again verbally abused him and threw the glass to the floor. While leaving the restaurant he threatened Eldho, Alan and another employee named Akhil.

Based on the complaint, Kurupampady police registered a case under BNS section 296(b) for making obscene remarks in a public place, section 351(2) for criminal intimidation and section 324(4) for mischief causing property damage.

The charges against him are bailable offences. The prosecution in the actor abduction case would file a report at Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court regarding the incident and likely to request cancelling the bail granted to Suni. As a bail condition, Suni was directed by the court not to be involved in any criminal activities. The trial in the actor abduction case is in the final stages now. On Monday (Feb 24), the court will hear actor Dileep's counsel as part of the concluding argument stage.