BJP leader P C George surrenders before Kerala court in hate speech case

KOTTAYAM: BJP leader P C George surrendered before a court in Erattupetta in this district, on Monday in connection with a hate speech case.

"We have received information that George has appeared before the court," a police officer told reporters here.

George's move came as the police sought to take him into custody after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

On Saturday, George had requested the police for an extension until February 24 to appear before them for investigation in connection with the hate speech case.