Centre, UGC trying to destablise state universities, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: Terming it "concerning and disappointing", Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday criticised the new UGC regulations and said the Union government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) are adopting an approach aimed at destabilising the universities under the State Government.
Inaugurating the two-day 'International Conclave on Next-Gen Higher Education', the chief minister said the latest UGC regulations, which threaten the autonomy of state universities.
"State Universities function according to acts formulated by elected legislative assemblies, and the creation of such regulations undermines this autonomy. The Union Government and the UGC should refrain from such actions and respect the autonomy of universities and the rights of state governments in matters concerning education," Pinarayi said.
The CM said, "The state has no opposition to establishing minimum qualifications for teacher appointments or similar matters, and the government fully adheres to such regulations. However, the UGC overstepping its boundaries in this way is unacceptable. Most of the universities are funded by state resources, with minimal central contributions."
By pursuing such actions, the UGC and the Union Government fail to recognise that these efforts could lead to the collapse of a publicly funded higher education system that is efficient, ultimately paving the way for more private educational institutions, he said adding, Already, numerous private universities operate across the country, many of which do not even adhere to UGC regulations. If these attempts continue, they will not only harm public universities but also undermine the very integrity of the UGC itself.
Kerala is committed to transforming itself into a people-centric knowledge society, employing a dual strategy to achieve this goal. On one hand, the focus is on enhancing the employability of individuals by improving their skills and knowledge, with curriculum modifications made to support these objectives. The two-day higher education conclave further strengthened these efforts, Pinarayi said.
On the other hand, equal emphasis is placed on knowledge creation, with a focus on advancing research and innovation. Strong, society-connected knowledge can only be built through robust research, and this area must be further developed. Therefore, this conclave is crucial in contributing to and reinforcing both these aspects of skill enhancement and research-driven knowledge creation."Our goal is to make quality higher education accessible to everyone and inclusive for learners with different learning challenges and needs. Kerala’s higher education sector is being transformed to meet local needs and global demands," the CM added.