Centre, UGC trying to destablise state universities, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: Terming it "concerning and disappointing", Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday criticised the new UGC regulations and said the Union government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) are adopting an approach aimed at destabilising the universities under the State Government.

Inaugurating the two-day 'International Conclave on Next-Gen Higher Education', the chief minister said the latest UGC regulations, which threaten the autonomy of state universities.

"State Universities function according to acts formulated by elected legislative assemblies, and the creation of such regulations undermines this autonomy. The Union Government and the UGC should refrain from such actions and respect the autonomy of universities and the rights of state governments in matters concerning education," Pinarayi said.

The CM said, "The state has no opposition to establishing minimum qualifications for teacher appointments or similar matters, and the government fully adheres to such regulations. However, the UGC overstepping its boundaries in this way is unacceptable. Most of the universities are funded by state resources, with minimal central contributions."