Nilambur strongman’s suggestion to field V S Joy puts UDF in a spot

MALAPPURAM: P V Anvar’s resignation from the MLA post has ignited debates regarding the Congress candidate for the upcoming by-election in the constituency. Anvar’s demand to field Malappuram DCC president V S Joy as the UDF candidate has further fuelled discussions.
Addressing reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Anvar said that it is his demand and suggestion to field Joy as the UDF candidate for the bypoll. He also claimed that the UDF would secure a high-margin victory in Nilambur if Joy is chosen as the candidate.
Anvar’s statement drew reaction from KPCC general secretary Aryadan Shoukath, who is also eyeing the Nilambur seat. However, Shoukath responded cautiously, despite Anvar’s provocative remarks, such as calling Shoukath a writer and claiming he was no longer active in politics. Shoukath remarked that the UDF and Congress leadership should decide who the UDF candidate will be for the Nilambur by-election.
He also said that the UDF in Nilambur is prepared for the election. “The political environment is favourable for the UDF candidate in Nilambur. The UDF candidate will win by a significant margin if the election is held,” Shoukath added.
Shoukath’s measured response, without countering Anvar’s provocations, suggests that he is mentally preparing himself to be the UDF candidate for the by-election.
Later on Monday, Anvar softened his stand, stating that he would support the UDF even if Shoukath were to contest in the by-election. However, Anvar expressed concern, stating that he is unsure whether Shoukath would secure a high-margin victory similar to Joy’s.
In the 2016 assembly election, Anvar defeated Shoukath by a significant margin of 11,504 votes. Anvar achieved notable political success by ending the Aryadan family’s decades-long dominance in Nilambur. While both Anvar and Shoukath have competed for political supremacy in the constituency, Anvar has managed to retain his edge with the support of the CPM.
In 2021, Anvar once again defeated a Congress candidate, former Malappuram DCC president V V Prakash, in Nilambur. Although Shoukath had expressed interest in contesting that election, the KPCC leadership selected Prakash as the candidate. To placate Shoukath, the leadership temporarily appointed him as Malappuram DCC president.
After the 2021 election, Joy replaced Shoukath as the DCC president. At the time, Shoukath expressed dissatisfaction, stating that a faction within the party had betrayed him.
The rift within the Congress in Malappuram became more evident during the recent selection of Congress block presidents. Shoukath alleged that individuals associated with his father, Aryadan Muhammed, were sidelined in the selection process for various leadership positions, including block presidents. It is alleged that Joy’s influence contributed to the marginalisation of Shoukath’s supporters.
In the emerging scenario, if the Congress leadership once again overlooks Shoukath while selecting a candidate for the Nilambur by-election, it is possible that the CPM may extend an olive branch to him.