Nilambur strongman’s suggestion to field V S Joy puts UDF in a spot

MALAPPURAM: P V Anvar’s resignation from the MLA post has ignited debates regarding the Congress candidate for the upcoming by-election in the constituency. Anvar’s demand to field Malappuram DCC president V S Joy as the UDF candidate has further fuelled discussions.

Addressing reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Anvar said that it is his demand and suggestion to field Joy as the UDF candidate for the bypoll. He also claimed that the UDF would secure a high-margin victory in Nilambur if Joy is chosen as the candidate.

Anvar’s statement drew reaction from KPCC general secretary Aryadan Shoukath, who is also eyeing the Nilambur seat. However, Shoukath responded cautiously, despite Anvar’s provocative remarks, such as calling Shoukath a writer and claiming he was no longer active in politics. Shoukath remarked that the UDF and Congress leadership should decide who the UDF candidate will be for the Nilambur by-election.

He also said that the UDF in Nilambur is prepared for the election. “The political environment is favourable for the UDF candidate in Nilambur. The UDF candidate will win by a significant margin if the election is held,” Shoukath added.

Shoukath’s measured response, without countering Anvar’s provocations, suggests that he is mentally preparing himself to be the UDF candidate for the by-election.