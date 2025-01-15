Kerala HC refuses to stay exhumation of body of self-styled guru allegedly in 'samadhi'

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has declined to interfere in an investigation into the alleged burial of a self-styled guru Gopan Swami by his sons, who claim he had “attained samadhi” in Neyyattinkara. The court underscored the necessity of an inquiry to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

"When a person goes missing, the police are obligated to investigate. They cannot determine whether it involves a disappearance, a natural death, or an unnatural death without proper inquiry. Therefore, an investigation is necessary, said Justice CS Dias.

The ruling came in response to a petition filed by Sulochana, wife of the late Gopan Swami, and their sons, Sanandan G. and Rajasenan, challenging the Revenue Divisional Officer’s decision to exhume Swami’s body as part of the investigation.

The court said that the decision to exhume the body is part of the investigation. The court cannot stall it. "Suppose a cognizable offence is made out the police have the right to register an FIR and Investigate it," said the court.

Seeking clarity on the cause of death and about death certificate, the court asked "Produce the death certificate and I will accept your