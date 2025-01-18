Digital, circumstantial evidence help prove Sharon murder case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sharon Raj murder case was challenging for the prosecution as there was no eyewitness in the case. They had to rely on circumstantial, scientific, digital evidence and expert opinions to convince the court that Sharon was murdered by his girlfriend Greeshma in order to marry another man.

Special public prosecutor V S Vineeth Kumar said though there was no trace of poison in the body of the victim, the doctors who treated him in the Medical College Hospital clearly testified that the physical changes that occurred to the internal organs were result of paraquat poisoning.

The prosecution produced statements of 95 witnesses, 323 documents and 51 pieces of material evidence to reinforce its case. The police had retrieved digital evidence including the Internet search history of Greeshma, wherein she was found to have browsed about the way the poison works in human body.

The statements given by Sharon to his friend Rejin, his father Jayaraj and the dying declaration given by Greeshma before the magistrate after her suicide attempt also proved to be crucial.