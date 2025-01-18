Kerala: Neyyattinkara Gopan’s burial held amid probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid ongoing investigation to ascertain the exact cause of his death, Neyyattinkara Gopan Swami’s burial rites were completed by Friday.

The ceremonies began at 4 pm in a newly constructed tomb near his house in Aralummoodu. The burial rituals were conducted by monks from various ashrams.

His sons, Sananthan and Rajasenan, along with other family members, performed the ceremonies. The body was brought home from a private hospital in Neyyattinkara in a ceremonial procession led by Hindu organisations.

It was transported on an open vehicle, where the body was seated on a platform, dressed in saffron robes. The face was covered during the procession.

The newly constructed tomb has been named Rishipeedom. The new tomb, made of bricks, was filled with ash, camphor and fragrant materials before the body was lowered into the pit. It was then covered with more ash and camphor, and a slab was placed on top to seal the tomb.