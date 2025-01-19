Sharon Raj murder case: Prosecution seeks death penalty for Greeshma

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The prosecution has sought the death penalty for S S Greeshma, the prime accused in the Parassala Sharon Raj murder case, highlighting the gravity and premeditated nature of the crime. The Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court, which concluded arguments on Saturday, will pronounce the sentence on Monday.

During Saturday’s hearing before Judge A M Basheer, the prosecution sought capital punishment, describing the crime as one of the rarest of rare cases. Special public prosecutor V S Vineeth Kumar argued that Greeshma betrayed Sharon’s trust by pretending to love him, gained his confidence, and then gave a herbal concoction laced with a lethal herbicide with the intention to kill him. The prosecution argued that the murder was premeditated and diabolical, with Greeshma researching the effects of Paraquat online to plan the act.

The prosecution highlighted the agony Sharon endured during the 11 days leading up to his death, marked by severe internal bleeding and organ failure. It added that such a heinous crime, which destroyed the sanctity of love, justified the maximum punishment to uphold societal conscience.

At 11am, Greeshma was brought to court, where the judge asked if she had anything to say before the sentencing. She submitted a written statement and was later called into the chambers for further inquiries.