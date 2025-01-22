Death of Wayanad DCC treasurer: Police arrest DCC president N D Appachan, Congress leader K K Gopinathan

KALPETTA: Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) President N D Appachan and the Congress leader K K Gopinathan have been arrested and released on bail on Wednesday in the abetment of suicide case related to the death of former Wayanad DCC Treasurer N M Vijayan and his son Jijesh.

They were arrested after two days of questioning. The accused Congress leaders in the case had obtained anticipatory bail from the court.

ND Appachan and KK Gopinathan were questioned on Monday and Tuesday. During the questioning, searches were conducted at their homes and offices and related documents were seized. The police also raided the DCC office in Kalpetta on Tuesday.

I C Balakrishnan MLA will be questioned from Thursday. The police will question the MLA in time-bound custody from 10 am to 5 pm. The court granted anticipatory bail to the MLA in the case with a strict condition that he should appear before the investigation team for questioning for three days.

Former DCC treasurer N Vijayan, who died on December 27 after consuming poison, had given details of bribes received through Congress leaders for the appointments to the Sultan Bathery Urban Cooperative Bank. Vijayan's letters mentioned the names of I C Balakrishnan MLA, N D Appachan and K K Gopinathan.

Vijayan had written in the letter that he had fallen into debt and committed suicide because he had made money transactions on behalf of the Congress party as instructed by the leaders.