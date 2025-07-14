Influential Sunni cleric steps in as last-ditch efforts underway to save Indian nurse on Yemen death row

NEW DELHI: As the execution date of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya draws near, intense efforts are underway to convince the victim’s family to accept blood money, the only legal route to saving her life under Yemeni law.

Nimisha Priya, a native of Kerala, is reportedly scheduled to be executed on July 16 for the alleged 2017 murder of her Yemeni business partner Talal Abdo Mahdi.

“All efforts are on to save Nimisha Priya,” her lawyer Subhash Chandran told TNIE. “In the latest efforts, through the intervention of influential Sunni Muslim cleric Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, we have reached out to one of the family members, as well as some local authorities and religious leaders. We are trying our best so that the family accepts the blood money and the Kerala nurse is spared from death row.”

According to sources close to the negotiations, Musliyar — who holds the title of Grand Mufti of is officially known as Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad — has stepped in personally and is making “all possible efforts” to open a channel of reconciliation. He has reportedly held talks with religious authorities in Yemen, who in turn are in contact with the victim’s family.