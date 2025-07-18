Kollam boy’s death: 'All I know is that I lost my son,' says father

KOLLAM: “Ente ponnumone!” Maniyamma’s cries echoed through the halls of her house in Sasthamcotta, for she could not bear the loss of her dear grandchild. It was she who looked after him after his mother recently left for Kuwait for a job.

“All that I know is that I lost my son,” said Midhun’s father Manu, before a near breakdown. He had promised his son that they would buy new footwear that evening, but his teenage son never entered the home alive.

Midhun’s younger brother, Sujin, didn’t know how to respond, as he stared through the walls of his home. “Manu Bhavan” remained in grief, as the entire locality gathered to mourn Midhun’s untimely demise.

A daily wage construction worker, Manu and his family lived along the shores of the Sasthamcotta lake. They maintained good relations with their neighbours. “Both the children were born and brought up here itself,” said Valiyapadam East panchayat member T Sivarajan, with whom the family shared a close bond. “Manu and his wife, Suja, always had big dreams about their children.